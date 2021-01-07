BidaskClub Upgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Buy

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simmons First National news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 1,856.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

