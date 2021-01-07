BidaskClub Upgrades Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) to Hold

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RUHN stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Ruhnn has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter. Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUHN. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ruhnn in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ruhnn by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Ruhnn by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,983 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruhnn Company Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

