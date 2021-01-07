BidaskClub Upgrades Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) to “Hold”

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

OSTK opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.