BidaskClub Upgrades ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to Hold

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

NYSE:MAN opened at $95.86 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

