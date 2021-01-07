BidaskClub Upgrades Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) to Buy

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,586,306.40. Insiders have sold a total of 341,057 shares of company stock worth $23,966,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth $200,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

