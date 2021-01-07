BidaskClub Upgrades Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to “Buy”

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STAY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

STAY stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 6.4% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 26.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

