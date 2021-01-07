BidaskClub Upgrades Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) to Sell

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.85 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $48.01.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.99 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director A P. Shukis sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $42,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $58,955.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,426. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 45.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

