BidaskClub Upgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Hold

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.41.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

CQP stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $224,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 138.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,292,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after buying an additional 751,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 121,780 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 891,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 468,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $431,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.