BidaskClub Upgrades CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to Hold

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

NYSE KMX opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CarMax by 156.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 205,370 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

