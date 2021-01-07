BidaskClub Lowers Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

NYSE:LOMA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $147.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

