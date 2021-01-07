BidaskClub Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.65.

Shares of ALNY opened at $126.83 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average is $138.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

