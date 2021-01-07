BidaskClub Downgrades Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Hold

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.
Workhorse Group stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.
In related news, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $690,993.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela S. Mader sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 452,053 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,415 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
