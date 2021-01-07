BidaskClub Downgrades Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Hold

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $690,993.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela S. Mader sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 452,053 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,415 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

