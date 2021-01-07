BidaskClub Downgrades M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.14. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $847.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.80 million. Equities analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,693,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after purchasing an additional 363,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in M/I Homes by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

