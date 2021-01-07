BidaskClub Downgrades eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Sell

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.05. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 897.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.