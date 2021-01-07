BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:BBL opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

