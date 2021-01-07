B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BGS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 663.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 44,273 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

