Bezant Price Down 48% This Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 33% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $5,084.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 48% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.00319707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,107.06 or 0.02871282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.