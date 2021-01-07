Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $117.36 and last traded at $117.63. Approximately 8,217,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,589,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.07.

BYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.71.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -261.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $1,388,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,736. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,193,000 after acquiring an additional 282,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 40.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,212 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 25.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,545,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 91.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 353,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.