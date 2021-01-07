BetProtocol Price Up 82.1% Over Last Week (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.53 million and $315,768.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded 82.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00113020 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00215187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00491424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00242144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016190 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

