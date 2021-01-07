Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the highest is $3.04 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $12.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

NYSE BERY traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. 19,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,248. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.2% during the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $203,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

