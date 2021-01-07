Berenberg Bank Upgrades Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) to “Buy”

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue cut Solvay to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLVY opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Solvay has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

