Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) a €175.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.66 ($178.42).

FRA HNR1 opened at €135.90 ($159.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €140.56. Hannover Rück SE has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

