Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Shares Up 5.3%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.03. 218,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 169,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,450.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $525.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

