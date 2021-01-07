Beer Money (BEER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $386,534.59

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $386,534.59 and $21,348.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00304560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00031838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.87 or 0.02776895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.