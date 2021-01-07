Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.86

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.86 and traded as high as $15.39. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 442,022 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. Sidoti started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $477.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $686.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Christian Winkle purchased 5,950 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $83,419.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,661.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 30,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,864.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,076 shares of company stock valued at $249,997 and have sold 49,200 shares valued at $729,495. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

