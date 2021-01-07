BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

