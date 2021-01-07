Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMWYY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $29.17 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

