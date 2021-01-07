Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.26

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $389.47 million and approximately $314.78 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00296347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00030494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.49 or 0.02758944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,493,080,869 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.