Barrington Research Comments on IMAX Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for IMAX in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will earn ($2.20) per share for the year. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley lifted their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 51.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

