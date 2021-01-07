Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Head-To-Head Comparison

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial 29.52% N/A N/A Barings BDC -5.76% 5.71% 2.50%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for StoneCastle Financial and Barings BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barings BDC 0 0 5 0 3.00

StoneCastle Financial currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.30%. Barings BDC has a consensus target price of $8.81, suggesting a potential downside of 2.84%. Given StoneCastle Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe StoneCastle Financial is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Barings BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Barings BDC pays out 111.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. StoneCastle Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Barings BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Barings BDC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial $16.35 million 8.00 $10.05 million N/A N/A Barings BDC $75.65 million 5.75 $58.19 million $0.61 14.87

Barings BDC has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial.

Volatility and Risk

StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial beats Barings BDC on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with over $335 billion of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

