Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 160 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BARC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 227 ($2.97) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 161.21 ($2.11).

Shares of LON:BARC traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 156.94 ($2.05). 44,938,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,035,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 144.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.69. The company has a market cap of £27.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 184.80 ($2.41).

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

