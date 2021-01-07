Barclays Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $207.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITW. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

NYSE ITW opened at $209.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 892,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,984,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

