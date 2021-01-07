Barclays Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $164.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $144.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.53.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $131.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $400.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 58,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 43,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 162,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 149,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.