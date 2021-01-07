Barclays Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.48.

Shares of ABNB opened at $142.77 on Monday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

