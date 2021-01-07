Barclays Analysts Give Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) a €185.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €167.90 ($197.53).

Shares of RI opened at €153.15 ($180.18) on Monday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €158.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €146.66.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

