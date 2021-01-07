Barclays Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) a €99.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) received a €99.00 ($116.47) target price from Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.13 ($107.22).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €90.64 ($106.64) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €87.69.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

