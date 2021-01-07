BankUnited, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BKU stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 183.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

