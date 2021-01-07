Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $512.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

