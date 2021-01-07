Bank of America Upgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to “Buy”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $400.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average is $105.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

