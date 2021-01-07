Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

BBAR has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 444,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

