Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Trading Up 10.2%

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) shares traded up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.00. 389,642 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 290,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Banc of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.08 million, a P/E ratio of -89.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 34,268 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

