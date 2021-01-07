Banano Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,216.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $45,216.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00024918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00109660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00447522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,260,185 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

