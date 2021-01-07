Banano (BAN) Market Cap Reaches $1.73 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Banano has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $46,828.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00028156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00045942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00213984 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.88 or 0.00492329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005720 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,260,185 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.