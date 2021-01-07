Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BALY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $597,650 in the last 90 days. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.