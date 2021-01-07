Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.60 Million

Analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to announce $122.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.20 million and the highest is $134.00 million. Bally’s posted sales of $130.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $377.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.90 million to $389.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $832.85 million, with estimates ranging from $645.95 million to $942.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of BALY stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $597,650. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

