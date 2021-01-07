Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLDP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of BLDP opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $25.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,066 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 573.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $4,914,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

