Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.80

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.80 and last traded at $117.40, with a volume of 4833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.34.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Balchem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average of $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. Equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Balchem’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Balchem by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

