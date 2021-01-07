BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BAESY opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in BAE Systems by 78.3% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,245,000 after buying an additional 565,281 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

