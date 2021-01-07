Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.01

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.01 and traded as high as $38.05. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 37,317 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.7795229 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.25 per share, with a total value of C$352,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,058,541.60.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.