B. Riley Weighs in on CuriosityStream Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CURI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CURI stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks bought 20,500 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 over the last 90 days.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

